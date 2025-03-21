MD NPF Reviews Welfare Plans, Orders Strategy For Officers, Public
Umer Jamshaid Published March 21, 2025 | 08:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2025) Managing Director (MD) National Police Foundation (NPF) Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi on Friday presided over key meetings with NPF directors to review ongoing welfare projects and discuss strategies to maximize benefits for police officers and citizens.
A public relations officer told APP that the MD Rizvi assessed the performance of all directors, NPF products, and the progress of welfare initiatives across Pakistan.
MD Rizvi directed officers to devise effective strategies for ensuring that police officers and citizens benefit from NPF real estate projects in Punjab, Hyderabad, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
On this occasion, MD Rizvi emphasized that the National Police Foundation remains committed to providing citizens with complete information about its real estate projects, membership opportunities, and investment options aimed at securing a better future for police personnel and the general public.
He further instructed officers to work diligently and complete their assigned tasks within the given time-frame to ensure the smooth execution of these projects.
Recent Stories
Thousands observe Itikaf across Pakistan as last ten days of Ramadan starts
Saqr bin Mohammed Al Qasimi Charity Foundation sends more food aid to Gaza Strip ..
ECC approves Rs250m as Govt Paid-Up Capital for Jinnah Medical Complex operation ..
Brother-in-law allegedly tortured, tied with ropes in Lahore
Europe facing water stress, scarcity: EEA
Federal govt decides to shut down 1,700 loss-making utility stores
Pakistan set to enter satellite internet era after Starlink receives NOC
'Operation Chivalrous Knight 3' completes 500 days of continuous humanitarian gi ..
Hamdan bin Mohammed approves AED277 million in performance-based bonuses for civ ..
Ruler of Fujairah visits tomb of Sheikh Zayed
DCD Abu Dhabi launches 'Capacity Building' programme for licencing social care p ..
EU energy imports decline in 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PAC hosts "Plant for Pakistan" event1 minute ago
-
MD NPF reviews welfare plans, orders strategy for officers, Public1 minute ago
-
Road safety campaign held at Khayaban Intersection1 minute ago
-
Aitkaf begins at Faisal Masjid with 1000 worshippers1 minute ago
-
DIG Tariq orders stringent security measures across city1 minute ago
-
Chairperson CM Punjab Inspection Directorate visits BHU in Gujrat village1 minute ago
-
19 dead , 1,260 injured in Punjab road accidents1 minute ago
-
Aitkaf begins at Faisal Masjid with 1,000 Worshippers1 minute ago
-
NLPD holds one-day seminar in connection with Pakistan Resolution Day11 minutes ago
-
Media advocacy workshop held in Gilgit-Baltistan to address maternal, Child Malnutrition11 minutes ago
-
Policeman killed in Bannu firing11 minutes ago
-
Aitkaf gatherings begin in Lahore mosques also11 minutes ago