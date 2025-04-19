MD NPF Rizvi holds performance evaluation conference

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2025) Managing Director National Police Foundation (NPF) Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi on Saturday presided over a performance evaluation conference, which was attended by all directors, deputy directors, and assistant directors of the Foundation.

An official told APP that during the conference, MD Rizvi reviewed the performance of all departments working under the Foundation and asked for explanations from officers who were found lacking in their assigned responsibilities.

On the occasion, MD Rizvi directed the Director of the NPF education system to enhance the quality of education and provide top-class facilities in all NPF-run educational institutions.

Similarly, the MD Rizvi issued instructions to uplift the NPF security services, emphasizing the need for comprehensive training of all security personnel in line with modern safety protocols.

MD Rizvi also directed the activation and upgrading of anti-encroachment units in housing societies and gave a six-day deadline for improving facilities and beautification efforts in E-11 and O-9 housing schemes.

Likewise, the Director of Housing was instructed to expedite development work in under-construction housing societies and submit daily performance reports.

Furthermore, the Director of Agri-Business was tasked with making various Agri-Business ventures of the Foundation more effective and generating maximum financial returns.

MD Rizvi also stressed the need to strengthen the KPIs-based monitoring system to enhance the performance of officers from the top management to the lower staff.

/ APP-rzr-mkz