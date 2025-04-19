Open Menu

MD NPF Rizvi Holds Performance Evaluation Conference

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 19, 2025 | 09:40 PM

MD NPF Rizvi holds performance evaluation conference

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2025) Managing Director National Police Foundation (NPF) Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi on Saturday presided over a performance evaluation conference, which was attended by all directors, deputy directors, and assistant directors of the Foundation.

An official told APP that during the conference, MD Rizvi reviewed the performance of all departments working under the Foundation and asked for explanations from officers who were found lacking in their assigned responsibilities.

On the occasion, MD Rizvi directed the Director of the NPF education system to enhance the quality of education and provide top-class facilities in all NPF-run educational institutions.

Similarly, the MD Rizvi issued instructions to uplift the NPF security services, emphasizing the need for comprehensive training of all security personnel in line with modern safety protocols.

MD Rizvi also directed the activation and upgrading of anti-encroachment units in housing societies and gave a six-day deadline for improving facilities and beautification efforts in E-11 and O-9 housing schemes.

Likewise, the Director of Housing was instructed to expedite development work in under-construction housing societies and submit daily performance reports.

Furthermore, the Director of Agri-Business was tasked with making various Agri-Business ventures of the Foundation more effective and generating maximum financial returns.

MD Rizvi also stressed the need to strengthen the KPIs-based monitoring system to enhance the performance of officers from the top management to the lower staff.

/ APP-rzr-mkz

Recent Stories

ICC Women’s WC Qualifier: Pakistan beat Banglade ..

ICC Women’s WC Qualifier: Pakistan beat Bangladesh by 7 wickets in their final

53 minutes ago
 PSL X: Peshawar Zalmi lose two wickets at 77 runs ..

PSL X: Peshawar Zalmi lose two wickets at 77 runs against Multan Sultans

57 minutes ago
 PSL 2025 Match 09 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Multan Sultan ..

PSL 2025 Match 09 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Multan Sultans Live Score, History, Who Wil ..

2 hours ago
 Punjab Former Chief Secretary Azam Suleman elected ..

Punjab Former Chief Secretary Azam Suleman elected as PHC BoC Chairperson

6 hours ago
 Nov 26 protest case: Bail pleas of 16 PTI leaders, ..

Nov 26 protest case: Bail pleas of 16 PTI leaders, journalist Sami Ibrahim dismi ..

6 hours ago
 Nasir Chinyoti reveals Hania Aamir’s role in Ind ..

Nasir Chinyoti reveals Hania Aamir’s role in Indian Punjabi film with Diljit D ..

7 hours ago
Int’l PATS Competition held at Kharian Garrison

Int’l PATS Competition held at Kharian Garrison

7 hours ago
 CTD kills five terrorists linked to banned outfit ..

CTD kills five terrorists linked to banned outfit in Duki IBO in Balcohistan

7 hours ago
 Karachi, Sindh weather; heatwave likely to start t ..

Karachi, Sindh weather; heatwave likely to start tomorrow

7 hours ago
 Honey Singh sparks dating rumours with 25-year old ..

Honey Singh sparks dating rumours with 25-year old Egyptian model

7 hours ago
 US announces new port fees for Chinese ships amid ..

US announces new port fees for Chinese ships amid trade war

7 hours ago
 Earthquake tremors hit Islamabad, Lahore and parts ..

Earthquake tremors hit Islamabad, Lahore and parts of Pakistan- April 19

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan