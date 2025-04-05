Open Menu

MD NPF Rizvi Inspects D-One Site, Orders Fast-track Development

Faizan Hashmi Published April 05, 2025 | 03:50 PM

MD NPF Rizvi inspects D-One site, orders fast-track development

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2025) Managing Director National Police Foundation (NPF), Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, visited the D-One Society site on Saturday to inspect ongoing development activities.

An official told APP that the MD Rizvi was briefed by the NPF Directors and the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) about the current progress and future plans for the project.

MD Rizvi directed concerned officials to accelerate the pace of development work, ensuring timely completion for the benefit of all stakeholders.

“National Police Foundation is a welfare institution for the Pakistan Police,” said Rizvi, adding that the organization also plays a vital role in serving the needs of ordinary citizens.

MD Rizvi said the foundation’s real estate projects are designed to benefit a wide range of people, including both police officers and the general public.

MD Rizvi highlighted key ongoing projects, including "NPF Hamara Ghar" in Hyderabad, "NPF D-One" in the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad, "NPF Sagho Agro Farms" in Rawalpindi, and "NPF Al-Raheem Residencia" in Lahore, which offer unique booking and investment opportunities.

Police officers and citizens can benefit from these initiatives by visiting the official website of the National Police Foundation, he added.

APP/rzr-mkz

Recent Stories

European Civil Aviation team to visit Pakistan nex ..

European Civil Aviation team to visit Pakistan next week

4 minutes ago
 IMF, Pakistan talks on governance, corruption to s ..

IMF, Pakistan talks on governance, corruption to start on Monday

11 minutes ago
 Muslims, opposition parties continue protest again ..

Muslims, opposition parties continue protest against controversial Wakf Bill in ..

19 minutes ago
 ICCROM launches READY Project to safeguard cultura ..

ICCROM launches READY Project to safeguard cultural heritage from extreme risks

26 minutes ago
 Dubai World Cup 2025: A legacy of excellence in ho ..

Dubai World Cup 2025: A legacy of excellence in horse racing

41 minutes ago
 Arab Parliament committed to Palestine as top prio ..

Arab Parliament committed to Palestine as top priority: Speaker

2 hours ago
French MPs vote to allow judges to impose short ja ..

French MPs vote to allow judges to impose short jail terms

3 hours ago
 Indian Actor Ravi Kumar Menon passes away at 71

Indian Actor Ravi Kumar Menon passes away at 71

3 hours ago
 Pak Vs NZ Final ODI: Imam-ul-Haq sustains injury a ..

Pak Vs NZ Final ODI: Imam-ul-Haq sustains injury as field throw hits him on face

4 hours ago
 New Zealand complete 3-0 ODI Series sweep against ..

New Zealand complete 3-0 ODI Series sweep against Pakistan

5 hours ago
 Myanmar quake death toll rises to 3,354

Myanmar quake death toll rises to 3,354

5 hours ago
 Korea's exports of food, agro products hit all-tim ..

Korea's exports of food, agro products hit all-time high in Q1

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan