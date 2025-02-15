Open Menu

MD NRTC With Delegation Meets IG Punjab

Faizan Hashmi Published February 15, 2025 | 10:00 PM

MD NRTC with delegation meets IG Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2025) Managing Director of National Radio and Telecommunication Corporation (NRTC) Brigadier

Azmat Shabbir with a delegation met Inspector General of Police Punjab Dr Usman Anwar

at the Central Police Office here on Saturday.

The delegation included Regional GM Brigadier Zahid Maitla, General Manager PMO Colonel Farukh, GM Commercial Syed Aamir Javed, and business Development Manager Hassan Sajjad Khan.

The IG Punjab and MD NRTC discussed telecommunication development and other matters of mutual interest.

They reached an agreement on the coordination between Punjab Police and the NRTC and the promotion of telecommunication development.

The IG Punjab said that under the direction of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the province is being transitioned to Safe City.

The NRTC is providing full support to the Punjab Safe Cities Authority in establishing a modern monitoring and surveillance mechanism.

MD NRTC Brigadier Azmat Shabbir praised the sacrifices and services of Punjab Police in combating terrorism

and crime.

The souvenirs were exchanged between IG Punjab and MD NRTC .

A Punjab police spokesperson shared that MD Punjab Safe Cities Authority Ahsan Younas, DIG Logistics Shariq Kamal, DIG Tele and Transport Imran Ahmer, SSP Tele Ali Zia, AIG Logistics, and AIG Operations were also present.

Recent Stories

Hamas says it won't govern Gaza in next phase: Inf ..

Hamas says it won't govern Gaza in next phase: Informed Source

20 minutes ago
 Mansour bin Zayed receives First Deputy Prime Mini ..

Mansour bin Zayed receives First Deputy Prime Minister of Russian Federation

51 minutes ago
 3rd UAE Schools, Nursery Show kicks off at Expo Ce ..

3rd UAE Schools, Nursery Show kicks off at Expo Centre Sharjah

3 hours ago
 Al Salam Cycling Championship’s Women’s Race s ..

Al Salam Cycling Championship’s Women’s Race set to be held on 16 February a ..

3 hours ago
 Israeli releases sixth batch of Palestinian detain ..

Israeli releases sixth batch of Palestinian detainees

3 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz directs privatization of PIA by June on ..

PM Shehbaz directs privatization of PIA by June on IMF demand

4 hours ago
Naqvi meets Acting US Ambassador Natalie Baker

Naqvi meets Acting US Ambassador Natalie Baker

4 hours ago
 Sultan Al Qasimi inaugurates Sharjah Falconers Clu ..

Sultan Al Qasimi inaugurates Sharjah Falconers Club

5 hours ago
 ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Several star players to ..

ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Several star players to miss tournament

5 hours ago
 Pakistani men made me cry: Rakhi Sawant

Pakistani men made me cry: Rakhi Sawant

5 hours ago
 ECC approves over Rs27 billion to ensure financial ..

ECC approves over Rs27 billion to ensure financial support for key initiatives

5 hours ago
 Green Pakistan Initiative to revolutionize agricul ..

Green Pakistan Initiative to revolutionize agriculture

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan