MD NRTC With Delegation Meets IG Punjab
Faizan Hashmi Published February 15, 2025 | 10:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2025) Managing Director of National Radio and Telecommunication Corporation (NRTC) Brigadier
Azmat Shabbir with a delegation met Inspector General of Police Punjab Dr Usman Anwar
at the Central Police Office here on Saturday.
The delegation included Regional GM Brigadier Zahid Maitla, General Manager PMO Colonel Farukh, GM Commercial Syed Aamir Javed, and business Development Manager Hassan Sajjad Khan.
The IG Punjab and MD NRTC discussed telecommunication development and other matters of mutual interest.
They reached an agreement on the coordination between Punjab Police and the NRTC and the promotion of telecommunication development.
The IG Punjab said that under the direction of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the province is being transitioned to Safe City.
The NRTC is providing full support to the Punjab Safe Cities Authority in establishing a modern monitoring and surveillance mechanism.
MD NRTC Brigadier Azmat Shabbir praised the sacrifices and services of Punjab Police in combating terrorism
and crime.
The souvenirs were exchanged between IG Punjab and MD NRTC .
A Punjab police spokesperson shared that MD Punjab Safe Cities Authority Ahsan Younas, DIG Logistics Shariq Kamal, DIG Tele and Transport Imran Ahmer, SSP Tele Ali Zia, AIG Logistics, and AIG Operations were also present.
