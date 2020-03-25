UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

MD NTC Appreciates Staff For Providing Services To Uninterrupted

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 25th March 2020 | 06:30 PM

MD NTC appreciates staff for providing services to uninterrupted

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2020 ) :Managing Director NTC, Brig. (R) Viqar Rashid Khan appreciated the resolute efforts of NTC staff for providing uninterrupted 24/7 ICT Services to all government Departments/offices under difficult days of Corona pandemic.

MD NTC visited the field staff to observe and buck up their tireless efforts in providing uninterrupted Data and Telecom services to most sensitive institutions at this critical time especially hospitals, public service organizations and govt offices throughout the country.

It is also noteworthy that in the fight against Corona pandemic the availability of "SEHAT TAHAFFUZ HELPLINE 1166" to the public has been further enhanced by NTC for the public ease.

NTC stands shoulder to shoulder with the Government of Pakistan in the fight against Corona and will continue to discharge its legal obligations under this difficult time. It is worth to mention that NTC is the only Government owned Telecom/ICT Service provider responsible to provide these services to all Public Departments throughout Pakistan.

More Stories From Pakistan

