MD NTC visits NAML

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2021 ) :NAML University has invited Managing Director NTC Miraj Gul for inaugural ceremony of "Finance for Non-Finance Manager Course" at NAML Executive Development Center (NEDC).

Rector NAML and his team warmly welcomed MD NTC and showered overwhelming hospitality to the NTC team including GM (A&HR), GM (North) & Director NTC RWP.

The MD NTC has appreciated the efforts of management and faculty towards academic excellence, rural uplift and youth development as NAMAL.

The MD NTC has interacted with NAMAL students, visited different NAMAL Academic Blocks and urged students to play a positive role in the society.