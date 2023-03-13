MD NTDC inaugurates daycare center

UrduPoint.com

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2023 ) :Managing Director National Transmission and Despatch Company Limited (NTDC), Engr. Dr. Rana Abdul Jabbar Khan on Monday inaugurated a daycare centre established at Shaheen Complex.

Speaking on the occasion, the MD said that the organization always takes care of its employees and the launching of this center fulfilled the long outstanding demand of NTDC female officers and staff members, said a press release.

He said that facilitating female employees and safeguarding their rights was vital to build a strong and prosperous society. With the setting up of this facility, there would be a balance in the work-life of female staff with increased concentration and productivity.

The daycare center was facilitated with a comfortable environment, decorated with toys, beds, sofas and equipped with modern facilities including LCD, fridge, lockers etc.

It has been divided into two sections, one for the infants while the other one was apportioned for children up to the age of 4 years.

The female employees expressed their satisfaction and thanked NTDC management for the provision of the direly needed facility of the day care center.

The MD also appreciated the efforts of officers and staff of the HR Directorate, who put in their tireless efforts for completion of the daycare centre.

General Managers, CFO, CIO, CLO, officers and staff were also present on the occasion.

