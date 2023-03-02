UrduPoint.com

MD NTDC Seeks Strict Action Against Miscreants Involved In Theft Of Transmission Line Material

Faizan Hashmi Published March 02, 2023 | 09:45 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2023 ) :A delegation headed by Managing Director National Transmission and Despatch Company (NTDC) Engr. Dr. Rana Abdul Jabbar Khan met DIG Police Hyderabad Range Pir Muhammad Shah to seek quick action against miscreants involved in theft of NTDC transmission line material of 220kV and 500kV transmission lines passing through Nooriabad, Lonikot, Jamshoro, Khanot and Daddu.

During the meeting, MD NTDC asked DIG Police Hyderabad Range to assist NTDC security teams in lodging FIR besides taking action against culprits involved in theft of national assets, said a press release.

MD NTDC apprised the police chief that 15 incidents of damage to transmission towers have been reported which has caused a considerable financial loss to NTDC.

Engr. Dr. Rana Abdul Jabbar Khan also sought quick registration of FIRs, recovery of stolen material, occasional patrolling by local police in theft high-risk zone for creating deterrence and inclusion of Anti-Terrorism Act clauses in the FIRs.

DIG Police Hyderabad Range, Pir Muhammad Shah assured his full cooperation and assistance in this regard and directed concerned districts police officers including Hyderabad, Jamshoro, Thatta and Dadu to increase their patrolling activities in theft prone areas.

He further said that all law enforcement agencies are on one page against the culprits and quick action will be taken against all those involved in this menace.

NTDC officers including DMD (ADM), Chief Security Officer, GM (AM) South and others were also present during the meeting.

It is pertinent to mention here that stealing of transmission lines results in weakening and collapse of towers / Transmission lines which cause huge economic loss to national exchequer besides hindering smooth transmission of power in southern region especially to the industrial hub and economic capital of the country.

