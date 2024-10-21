MD of PPL calls on Chief Minister Bugti

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2024) Managing Director (MD) of Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PPL) Imran Abbasy called on Balochistan Chief Minister (CM) Mir Sarfraz Bugti at the CM House Quetta.

They discussed crucial matters related to resource exploration and community development in the province during the meeting, said press release issued here on Monday.

During the meeting, Abbasy outlined PPL’s strategic plans for hydrocarbon exploration and mining in Balochistan including updates on social development projects in the area. The conversation also touched upon the status of the SUI Gas Fields’s development and Mining Lease.

He also highlighted the sustainable development of ongoing projects under Bolan Mining Enterprises, a joint venture between PPL and the government of Balochistan (GoB).

He explored how these initiatives would significantly contribute to the socio-economic uplift of local communities.

Reaffirming PPL’s commitment to the area, he said the company’s continued support for community welfare efforts including the provision of free gas and water supply to Sui Town alongside numerous Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) projects.

The CM assured the PPL of full cooperation and emphasized the importance of forging a joint strategy to enhance local community development and the broader progress of the area.