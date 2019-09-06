UrduPoint.com
MD Oil And Gas Development Company Limited Visits Martyr Home To Mark Defence Day

Fri 06th September 2019

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2019 ) :Managing Director (MD) Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) Dr Naseem Ahmed Friday paid visit to family of martyr Lt. Zahid Shaheed to mark 'Defence and Martyr Day'.

Director board OGDCL Saeed Ahmed Qureshi and General Manager Malik Muhammad Afzal were accompanied the MD.

They offered Fateha for the departed soul, said a press release.

Lt. Zahid Shaheed was serving of Unit 38 Baloch, Infantry and embraced Shahadat at Dara Adam Khel while undertaking operation in 2009.

OGDCL also celebrated Defence Day by expressing solidarity with Kashmiris here.

