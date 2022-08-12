UrduPoint.com

MD OPF Urges Students Not To Be Part Of Fifth-generation Warfare

Muhammad Irfan Published August 12, 2022 | 07:06 PM

Managing Director Overseas Pakistanis Foundation (OPF) Dr Amer Sheikh on Friday urged the students not to be a part of the fifth-generation warfare by indulging in undue discussions particularly on the social media in the wake of freedom of speech

Addressing an event organized by the OPF Girls College F-8/2 to celebrate the 75th Independence Day, he said we had been enjoying freedom of speech, movement and association but with certain limitations defined in the Constitution.

Drawing students' attention towards Article 19 of the Constitution, Dr Sheikh said, "Let's not violate the Constitution by criticizing the armed forces and playing at the hands of the enemies." Speaking on the occasion, Chairman Pakistan-European Union Friendship Federation Pervez Iqbal Losar said students had to counter the ongoing fifth-generation warfare by defending their country, institutions and armed forces.

He alarmed the students that the enemy, with the help of latest gadgets of warfare, could be playing through their hands and heads.

Losar said Afghanistan was a brotherly country of Pakistan but India was polluting the minds of Afghani children against Pakistan by dispatching teachers at the Primary level there.

He said we should be proud of Pakistan Army as it had defeated the enemy at various fronts from time to time.

He urged the students not to compromise on the integrity, security and sovereignty of Pakistan at any juncture of life as it was our identity on the globe.

Principle OPF Girls College Darakhshan Waqas, in her welcome note, presented gratitude to the chief guest Losar and said his presence would help build the confidence of the students.

In the end, the commendations certificates and shields were distributed among the students on their remarkable performance in the series of activities pertaining to independence celebrations.

