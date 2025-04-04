MD Orders Strengthening Of NPF Projects For Police Welfare
Muhammad Irfan Published April 04, 2025 | 10:38 PM
Managing Director of the National Police Foundation (NPF), Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, on Friday chaired a meeting aimed at promoting the welfare of Pakistan police personnel and making the institution more profitable
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2025) Managing Director of the National Police Foundation (NPF), Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, on Friday chaired a meeting aimed at promoting the welfare of Pakistan police personnel and making the institution more profitable.
A public relations officer told APP that the meeting was attended by Directors, Deputy Directors, and Assistant Directors from various departments of the National Police Foundation.
MD NPF Rizvi reviewed the performance of all departments and was briefed on projects initiated for public convenience and the welfare of police personnel.
He directed all directors to complete ongoing development and welfare projects on a priority basis.
On this occasion, he emphasized that all officers should dedicate their efforts towards the welfare of Pakistan police and improving the institution’s profitability.
He said the NPF is prepared to provide benefits to police officers, personnel, and citizens in the fields of health, education, and real estate.
MD urged all officers to work diligently for the welfare of the families of police martyrs, injured personnel, and other police officers.
MD Rizvi stated that the foundation is taking comprehensive measures for the welfare of the families of martyrs, injured officers, and serving personnel.
He said ongoing projects aimed at providing modern facilities, residential schemes for police officers, educational institutions for their children, and healthcare services are being further activated.
He said several new projects are also in the pipeline and will be launched in the near future./APP-rzr-mkz
Recent Stories
Austrian economists suggest notable dent to economy due to new US tariffs
Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Punjab pays tribute to Zulfikar Ali Bhutto
Balochistan to be freed from terrorism: Sarfaraz Bugti
SP Pari Gul vows transparency, swift action in heinous crime cases
Death anniversary of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto observed in Kurram
350 illegal Afghan Nationals reach KP from Punjab
Reconstruction or relocation of BISE Hyderabad's building recommended
Pakistan, US discuss energy cooperation and sustainable development
DPO holds open court in Chiniot, assures citizens of prompt solution to problems
Meeting reviews arrangements for foreigners’ repatriation
Cuba looks to sun to solve its energy crisis
Pirzada chairs meeting on legal disputes over Constantia Estate in Murree
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Religious Affairs Minister pays tribute to Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto3 minutes ago
-
Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Punjab pays tribute to Zulfikar Ali Bhutto3 minutes ago
-
Balochistan to be freed from terrorism: Sarfaraz Bugti3 minutes ago
-
SP Pari Gul vows transparency, swift action in heinous crime cases3 minutes ago
-
Death anniversary of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto observed in Kurram3 minutes ago
-
350 illegal Afghan Nationals reach KP from Punjab13 minutes ago
-
Reconstruction or relocation of BISE Hyderabad's building recommended13 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, US discuss energy cooperation and sustainable development13 minutes ago
-
DPO holds open court in Chiniot, assures citizens of prompt solution to problems13 minutes ago
-
Meeting reviews arrangements for foreigners’ repatriation13 minutes ago
-
Pirzada chairs meeting on legal disputes over Constantia Estate in Murree3 minutes ago
-
Pindi's traders, residents hail PM decision on energy prices cut3 minutes ago