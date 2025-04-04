Open Menu

MD Orders Strengthening Of NPF Projects For Police Welfare

Muhammad Irfan Published April 04, 2025 | 10:38 PM

MD orders strengthening of NPF projects for police welfare

Managing Director of the National Police Foundation (NPF), Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, on Friday chaired a meeting aimed at promoting the welfare of Pakistan police personnel and making the institution more profitable

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2025) Managing Director of the National Police Foundation (NPF), Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, on Friday chaired a meeting aimed at promoting the welfare of Pakistan police personnel and making the institution more profitable.

A public relations officer told APP that the meeting was attended by Directors, Deputy Directors, and Assistant Directors from various departments of the National Police Foundation.

MD NPF Rizvi reviewed the performance of all departments and was briefed on projects initiated for public convenience and the welfare of police personnel.

He directed all directors to complete ongoing development and welfare projects on a priority basis.

On this occasion, he emphasized that all officers should dedicate their efforts towards the welfare of Pakistan police and improving the institution’s profitability.

He said the NPF is prepared to provide benefits to police officers, personnel, and citizens in the fields of health, education, and real estate.

MD urged all officers to work diligently for the welfare of the families of police martyrs, injured personnel, and other police officers.

MD Rizvi stated that the foundation is taking comprehensive measures for the welfare of the families of martyrs, injured officers, and serving personnel.

He said ongoing projects aimed at providing modern facilities, residential schemes for police officers, educational institutions for their children, and healthcare services are being further activated.

He said several new projects are also in the pipeline and will be launched in the near future./APP-rzr-mkz

Recent Stories

Austrian economists suggest notable dent to econom ..

Austrian economists suggest notable dent to economy due to new US tariffs

11 minutes ago
 Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Punjab pays tribute t ..

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Punjab pays tribute to Zulfikar Ali Bhutto

3 minutes ago
 Balochistan to be freed from terrorism: Sarfaraz B ..

Balochistan to be freed from terrorism: Sarfaraz Bugti

3 minutes ago
 SP Pari Gul vows transparency, swift action in hei ..

SP Pari Gul vows transparency, swift action in heinous crime cases

3 minutes ago
 Death anniversary of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto o ..

Death anniversary of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto observed in Kurram

3 minutes ago
 350 illegal Afghan Nationals reach KP from Punjab

350 illegal Afghan Nationals reach KP from Punjab

13 minutes ago
Reconstruction or relocation of BISE Hyderabad's b ..

Reconstruction or relocation of BISE Hyderabad's building recommended

13 minutes ago
 Pakistan, US discuss energy cooperation and sustai ..

Pakistan, US discuss energy cooperation and sustainable development

13 minutes ago
 DPO holds open court in Chiniot, assures citizens ..

DPO holds open court in Chiniot, assures citizens of prompt solution to problems

13 minutes ago
 Meeting reviews arrangements for foreigners’ rep ..

Meeting reviews arrangements for foreigners’ repatriation

13 minutes ago
 Cuba looks to sun to solve its energy crisis

Cuba looks to sun to solve its energy crisis

3 minutes ago
 Pirzada chairs meeting on legal disputes over Cons ..

Pirzada chairs meeting on legal disputes over Constantia Estate in Murree

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan