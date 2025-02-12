Open Menu

MD Overseas Pakistanis Foundation Urges Nationals To Invest In 'Skill Development'

Faizan Hashmi Published February 12, 2025 | 10:50 AM

MD Overseas Pakistanis foundation urges nationals to invest in 'Skill Development'

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2025) Managing Director of the Overseas Pakistanis Foundation Afzal Bhatti Wednesday said to Pakistani nationals seeking overseas opportunities, stressing the imperative of acquiring specialized skills and training, backed by the government's enhanced funding for TEVTA and NAFDEC.

In an exclusive interview with a private news channel, MD OPF Afzal Bhatti called on Pakistani nationals to acquire specialized skills to enhance their job prospects abroad, emphasizing that the government is taking concrete steps to provide training and education facilities to equip the youth with marketable skills, enabling them to secure better employment opportunities overseas.

Afzal Bhatti emphasized that the Prime Minister is dedicating special attention to addressing the issue of illegal migration, taking proactive steps, collaborating with overseas

governments and increasing funding to equip Pakistani nationals with specialized skills, enabling them to migrate legally.

He urged people to change their mindset and warned that using illegal means to go abroad is not only risky but also damaging

to the country's reputation.

Instead, he emphasized the importance of acquiring specialized skills and training to increase their prospects in foreign lands, adding, that this approach would not only benefit individuals but also contribute to the country's growth and reputation.

Responding to a query, MD Overseas explained that the Prime Minister is taking proactive steps to enhance the ease of doing business in Pakistan.

Key initiatives include streamlining the visa process, establishing one-stop shops or single-window facilities, and introducing a skilled workforce, he mentioned.

Recent Stories

Egyptian Defence Minister calls on army to maintai ..

Egyptian Defence Minister calls on army to maintain highest level of combat read ..

41 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 February 2025

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 February 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 February 2025

2 hours ago
 UN outraged by loss of WFP staffer in Yemen

UN outraged by loss of WFP staffer in Yemen

9 hours ago
 Future of Work Forum forecasts economic shifts, ou ..

Future of Work Forum forecasts economic shifts, outlines AI opportunities, impac ..

10 hours ago
 Future of Mobility Forum explores leading experien ..

Future of Mobility Forum explores leading experiences in reshaping aviation, aut ..

10 hours ago
UAE initiates first phase of decade-long Blue Visa ..

UAE initiates first phase of decade-long Blue Visa system

10 hours ago
 Georgia’s Prime Minister: UAE’s progress serve ..

Georgia’s Prime Minister: UAE’s progress serves as both inspiration & valuab ..

10 hours ago
 NMDC Group delivers net profit of AED3.1 bn for 20 ..

NMDC Group delivers net profit of AED3.1 bn for 2024

11 hours ago
 FBISE, PSN to organise teacher training workshop o ..

FBISE, PSN to organise teacher training workshop on SLO-Based exams

11 hours ago
 Bilawal to become PM soon, says KP Governor

Bilawal to become PM soon, says KP Governor

11 hours ago
 Father, two sons gunned down over land dispute in ..

Father, two sons gunned down over land dispute in Attock

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan