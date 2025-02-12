MD Overseas Pakistanis Foundation Urges Nationals To Invest In 'Skill Development'
Faizan Hashmi Published February 12, 2025 | 10:50 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2025) Managing Director of the Overseas Pakistanis Foundation Afzal Bhatti Wednesday said to Pakistani nationals seeking overseas opportunities, stressing the imperative of acquiring specialized skills and training, backed by the government's enhanced funding for TEVTA and NAFDEC.
In an exclusive interview with a private news channel, MD OPF Afzal Bhatti called on Pakistani nationals to acquire specialized skills to enhance their job prospects abroad, emphasizing that the government is taking concrete steps to provide training and education facilities to equip the youth with marketable skills, enabling them to secure better employment opportunities overseas.
Afzal Bhatti emphasized that the Prime Minister is dedicating special attention to addressing the issue of illegal migration, taking proactive steps, collaborating with overseas
governments and increasing funding to equip Pakistani nationals with specialized skills, enabling them to migrate legally.
He urged people to change their mindset and warned that using illegal means to go abroad is not only risky but also damaging
to the country's reputation.
Instead, he emphasized the importance of acquiring specialized skills and training to increase their prospects in foreign lands, adding, that this approach would not only benefit individuals but also contribute to the country's growth and reputation.
Responding to a query, MD Overseas explained that the Prime Minister is taking proactive steps to enhance the ease of doing business in Pakistan.
Key initiatives include streamlining the visa process, establishing one-stop shops or single-window facilities, and introducing a skilled workforce, he mentioned.
