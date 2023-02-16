UrduPoint.com

MD PBM Holds 'Khuli Katchehri' To Address Complaints, Queries Of Beneficiaries

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 16, 2023 | 07:34 PM

MD PBM holds 'Khuli Katchehri' to address complaints, queries of beneficiaries

Managing Director Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM), Amir Fida Paracha on Thursday conducted an open court 'Khuli Katchehri' here at PBM's Head Office, in order to resolve the general public matters on a priority basis

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2023 ) :Managing Director Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM), Amir Fida Paracha on Thursday conducted an open court 'Khuli Katchehri' here at PBM's Head Office, in order to resolve the general public matters on a priority basis.

The Managing Director, in the presence of PBM Officers, listened to the queries and complaints of the applicants and gave directions to the concerned officers for immediate remedy.

On the occasion, provincial and regional Directors were also got engaged online for the prompt solution of the underlined issues in the respective districts.

The MD took immediate notice of poor and deserving persons and resolved the numerous issues of deserving students, patients, disabled persons and other needy persons.

Moreover, he also entertained complaints related to the administrative measures of the organization.

During the session, more than 50 persons were provided relief in resolving their issues.

Speaking on the occasion, Amir Fida Paracha said that the main objective of the open court was to bridge the gap between the administration and beneficiaries for taking resilient measures to solve their problems.

"PBM was determined to support the poor and vulnerable community at their doorstep and every possible measure is being taken apropos it", he stated.

Managing Director PBM further stated that PBM's digital infrastructure and e-governance will not only accelerate our social services but such innovations & technical steps will also lead us towards transparency, improvised response and credibility of public sector serving in social protection.

Managing Director PBM also told that making the general public access to PBM, an open court will be conducted every month to respond the queries and for taking feedback about the social services.

Related Topics

Pakistan Poor Lead Court

Recent Stories

Seychelles, Mauritius Presidents and Maldives VP v ..

Seychelles, Mauritius Presidents and Maldives VP visit Museum of the Future

29 minutes ago
 Smart Secretariat being set up at Spiny Road to fa ..

Smart Secretariat being set up at Spiny Road to facilitate masses: Dr. Rubaba

23 minutes ago
 NEPRA notifies Rs 2.32 per unit relief for DISCOs' ..

NEPRA notifies Rs 2.32 per unit relief for DISCOs' consumers

15 minutes ago
 Sullivan to Meet With EU Allies on February 22 to ..

Sullivan to Meet With EU Allies on February 22 to Discuss New Russia Sanctions - ..

23 minutes ago
 Award for Khurram Parvez shows Europe well aware o ..

Award for Khurram Parvez shows Europe well aware of HR abuses in IIOJK: KC-EU ch ..

15 minutes ago
 BoP to open LCs of pharmaceutical industry if othe ..

BoP to open LCs of pharmaceutical industry if other banks deny: Dr Javed

23 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.