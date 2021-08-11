UrduPoint.com

MD PBM Plants A Sapling At Tarlai Shelter Home

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 11th August 2021 | 08:53 PM

Managing Director Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM) Malik Zaheer Abbas Khokhar on Wednesday planted saplings in the premises of Tarlai shelter home under monsoon tree plantation campaign 2021 in collaboration with female trainees of Women Empowerment Centre

Speaking on the occasion, he said the employees of PBM across the country including Azad Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan are participating in the tree planting drive.Pakistan was one of the countries in the world affected by severe weather, therefore to prevent climate change and rising temperatures, it is necessary for everyone to plant their own tree according to the vision of the Prime Minister of Pakistan, he expressed.

Malik Zaheer Abbas said that initiatives such as the 10 billion Tree Tsunami would help protect the country from floods and storms, including severe weather, besides tackling the challenges of climate change. He said that the initiative had also been praised by global environmental organizations.

The MD said that the incumbent government was ensuring a healthier and safer future for future generations, adding that the greenery would enhance the beauty of the environment and help keep the temperature of shelter home down. He also stressed the need for people from all walks of life to be part of this national responsibility by planting their own trees in the light of the thinking of the Prime Minister of Pakistan.

