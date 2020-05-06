UrduPoint.com
MD, PBM Visits Kidney Dialysis Centre , Abbottabad

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 06th May 2020 | 06:40 PM

MD, PBM visits Kidney Dialysis Centre , Abbottabad

Managing Director Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM) Aon Abbas Buppi on Wednesday visited Pakistan Welfare Trust Kidney Dialysis Centre, Abbottabad and presented a cheque to the management of the centre

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2020 ) :Managing Director Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM) Aon Abbas Buppi on Wednesday visited Pakistan Welfare Trust Kidney Dialysis Centre, Abbottabad and presented a cheque to the management of the centre.

Director Operations of the Centre, Shaoor Iqal welcomed the Managing Director and briefed him about the working and facilities being provided to the needy in the Dialysis Centre.

MD evinced keen interest in the workings of different department of the hospital and inspected facilities being provided to the patients, said a press release.

MD also visited Dialysis Ward and inquired about the health of admitted patients. He lauded the services being provided in the centre saying such welfare organizations would be taken care of. He assured optimum help from PBM to all such welfare organizations, adding PBM was serving the weak segments of society round the clock as per the vision of Prime Minister of Pakistan.

