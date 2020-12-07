UrduPoint.com
MD PEF For Extension Of Multan Region To Facilitate Partner Schools

Muhammad Irfan 24 seconds ago Mon 07th December 2020 | 06:10 PM

MD PEF for extension of Multan region to facilitate partner schools

Multan, Dec 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2020 ) :Managing Director Punjab Education Fund (PEF), Asad Naeem on Monday announced to extend regional office jurisdiction to facilitate 70 PC partner schools.

He made the announcement during his visit to Multan office here.

He stated that the step would help reducing traveling burden on the school administration adding they will have their issues resolved in Multan in future instead of going to Lahore.

Partner schools are located in far flung and remote areas wherein deserving girls to impart education which is a commendable, the MD said and added that gypsies kids belonging to Cholistan were benefiting through informal education by community and mobile schools.

Naeem informed that free education through Toba schools was one of the gold measures of the PEF.

The students studying in partner and normal schools are equal, he observed adding working for betterment of them all was responsibility of each staffer of the PEF.

He hinted at increasing staff of Multan office for effective monitoring of programmes being run under the organization.

Earlier, Regional Director Mazhar Abbas briefed him in detail about the projects.

