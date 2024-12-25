Open Menu

MD PTDC For Launching Double Decker Bus Service In Islamabad

Umer Jamshaid Published December 25, 2024 | 06:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2024) Managing Director Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC), Aftab ur Rehman Rana has unveiled the plan to launch Sightseeing Double Decker Bus Service in Islamabad.

He was giving a briefing to the tourism industry stakeholders here on Wednesday.

On this occasion, Naveed Anjum, Manager of TDCP, Mukhtar Ali Manager TICs and Sadia Nauman, Manager P&P of PTDC and representatives of main hotels of Islamabad were also present in the briefing session.

The briefing revealed that Islamabad Sightseeing Double Decker bus service will be launched in January 2025 under the join venture of Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) and Tourism Development Corporation of Punjab (TDCP) to promote tourism in the capital city of Islamabad.

Mr. Rana, while giving a power point presentation, informed that government is committed to use all its energies to promote tourism in Pakistan to make it a major sector of economic growth.

He said this new initiative will provide the visitors of Islamabad a unique experience to explore the key monuments and tourist sites of capital city through a guided tour twice a day on daily basis with pick and drop facility from all major hotels in Islamabad.

In the second phase of this program, PTDC in collaboration with private sector will also launch weekend sightseeing tours of tourist sites around Islamabad including Taxila, Rohta Fort, Ketas Raj, Kallar Kahhar, Khewra, Takht-e-Bahi, Murree, Patriata and Peshawar.

Mr. Rana said that this modern and ecofriendly double decker bus service is a landmark initiative of PTDC and TDCP which will greatly help in improving the tourists appeal of capital city of Islamabad.

He said, PTDC has already developed an integrated tourism plan for Islamabad with a aim to promote the image of capital city as the gateway tourist destination of Pakistan through a collaborative approach of all the key stakeholders from public and private sector.

