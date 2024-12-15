- Home
- Pakistan
- MD PTDC sees Khunjerab' s winter opening as a 'Turning Point' for Pakistan's tourism industry
MD PTDC Sees Khunjerab' S Winter Opening As A 'Turning Point' For Pakistan's Tourism Industry
Faizan Hashmi Published December 15, 2024 | 11:20 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2024) Managing Director of Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) Aftab ur Rehman Rana Sunday welcomed a new era for Pakistan's tourism sector, as Khunjerab's historic winter opening set the stage for Pakistan's tourism industry to soar to new heights, fostering global collaboration and cultural harmony.
In a recent interview with ptv news channel, the Managing Director of Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation expressed optimism that year-round tourism at Khunjerab Pass would be a game-changer for the local community, significantly improving their quality of life.
Managing Director PTDC has termed the historic winter opening of Khunjerab Pass as a 'turning point' for Pakistan's tourism industry.
This landmark initiative is poised to pave the way for unprecedented growth and development, unlocking new avenues for tourism and cementing Pakistan's reputation as a premier tourist destination, he added.
He hailed the initiative as a "historic achievement" that would catapult Pakistan's tourism industry to new heights.
In a significant boost to Pakistan's burgeoning tourism industry, Aftab Ur Rehman Rana revealed that numerous Chinese companies and investors have expressed keen interest in developing world-class tourism resorts in Pakistan.
This influx of foreign investment is expected to catapult the country's tourism sector to unprecedented heights, he mentioned.
Moreover, he said with the historic opening of Khunjerab Pass to tourists throughout the year, Pakistan is poised to welcome a substantial increase in winter tourism, further bolstering the nation's reputation as a premier destination for global travelers.
He announced that Chinese tourist buses will soon be making their way to Pakistan, marking a significant milestone in the strengthening of bilateral tourism ties between the two nations.
This reciprocal arrangement will not only enable Chinese tourists to experience the breathtaking beauty of
Pakistan, but also pave the way for Pakistani tourists to embark on exciting journeys to China, he added.
As part of this initiative, Pakistani tourist buses will also begin ferrying visitors to China, fostering a new era of people-to-people exchanges and cultural understanding between the two countries, he highlighted.
Managing Director also expressed his heartfelt appreciation to the governments of Pakistan and China for their unwavering support and cooperation in making the historic opening of Khunjerab Pass a reality.
He praised the visionary leadership and diplomatic efforts of both nations, which have paved the way for a new era of tourism collaboration and people-to-people exchanges.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 December 2024
SC Justice Mandokhail addresses Justice Shah’s concerns over Judicial Commissi ..
Vivo Mobile Company to establish manufacturing plant in Punjab
Itel Pakistan launches S25 ultra smartphone with Yumna Zaidi as brand ambassador
Pakistan cricket team suffer most T20 Int’l defeats in 2024
Standing body approves conversion of PMBMC into Punjab Sahulat Bazaars Authority
Imran Khan always called for dialogue, discussions: Barrister Gohar
Imran Khan always called for dialogue, discussions: Barrister Gohar
FBR launches Faceless Customs Assessment system in Karachi
PSX 100 Index drops to 112,000 points amid bearish trend
PTI protest at D-Chowk: 32 suspects discharged from cases
More Stories From Pakistan
-
MD PTDC sees Khunjerab' s winter opening as a 'Turning Point' for Pakistan's tourism industry5 minutes ago
-
Kalash Valley abuzz with 'Chomos Festival' celebrations, attracting tourists: report15 minutes ago
-
IIOJK students take to streets in New Delhi, slam Modi regime's reservation policy15 minutes ago
-
AJK begins preparations to celebrate the birth anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam with traditional zeal and ..12 hours ago
-
AJK-based Christian community begins preparations to celebrate Christmas with full religious zeal a ..12 hours ago
-
PTI has modus operandi to do violent protest: Tarar12 hours ago
-
SU to hold academic convocation on Dec 2312 hours ago
-
Transfer/posting of 64 civil judges ordered12 hours ago
-
Sindh Govt to develop economic zones for Chinese Companies: Nasir Shah13 hours ago
-
Anwar resolves to furnish AJK-based cadet colleges13 hours ago
-
Bakhshal Thalo’s book launching ceremony to be held on Dec 1513 hours ago
-
PML-N stands for progress, PTI fuels hatred: Danyal Chaudhry13 hours ago