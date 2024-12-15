ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2024) Managing Director of Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) Aftab ur Rehman Rana Sunday welcomed a new era for Pakistan's tourism sector, as Khunjerab's historic winter opening set the stage for Pakistan's tourism industry to soar to new heights, fostering global collaboration and cultural harmony.

In a recent interview with ptv news channel, the Managing Director of Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation expressed optimism that year-round tourism at Khunjerab Pass would be a game-changer for the local community, significantly improving their quality of life.

Managing Director PTDC has termed the historic winter opening of Khunjerab Pass as a 'turning point' for Pakistan's tourism industry.

This landmark initiative is poised to pave the way for unprecedented growth and development, unlocking new avenues for tourism and cementing Pakistan's reputation as a premier tourist destination, he added.

He hailed the initiative as a "historic achievement" that would catapult Pakistan's tourism industry to new heights.

In a significant boost to Pakistan's burgeoning tourism industry, Aftab Ur Rehman Rana revealed that numerous Chinese companies and investors have expressed keen interest in developing world-class tourism resorts in Pakistan.

This influx of foreign investment is expected to catapult the country's tourism sector to unprecedented heights, he mentioned.

Moreover, he said with the historic opening of Khunjerab Pass to tourists throughout the year, Pakistan is poised to welcome a substantial increase in winter tourism, further bolstering the nation's reputation as a premier destination for global travelers.

He announced that Chinese tourist buses will soon be making their way to Pakistan, marking a significant milestone in the strengthening of bilateral tourism ties between the two nations.

This reciprocal arrangement will not only enable Chinese tourists to experience the breathtaking beauty of

Pakistan, but also pave the way for Pakistani tourists to embark on exciting journeys to China, he added.

As part of this initiative, Pakistani tourist buses will also begin ferrying visitors to China, fostering a new era of people-to-people exchanges and cultural understanding between the two countries, he highlighted.

Managing Director also expressed his heartfelt appreciation to the governments of Pakistan and China for their unwavering support and cooperation in making the historic opening of Khunjerab Pass a reality.

He praised the visionary leadership and diplomatic efforts of both nations, which have paved the way for a new era of tourism collaboration and people-to-people exchanges.