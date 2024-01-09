MD PTV extends condolence over demise of mother of DG Radio Pakistan

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2024) Managing Director of Pakistan Television Mubashar Tauqeer Shah on Tuesday expressed deep grief over the death of the mother of Director General of Radio Pakistan Saeed Ahmed Sheikh.

In a condolence message, the MD ptv expressed his heartfelt condolences and sympathy to DG Radio Saeed Ahmed Sheikh and his family.

Terming the death of the mother a great shock and an irreparable loss for the family, Mubashar Tauqeer said he equally shared the grief of the bereaved family.

He prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this loss with fortitude.