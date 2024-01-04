MD PTV grieved over deaths of PTV employees in road mishap

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2024) Managing Director Pakistan Television Corporation Mubasher Tauqeer Shah on Thursday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the demise of ptv Quetta Center employees in a road accident.

In a condolence message, the MD PTV expressed condolences and sympathy to the families of the deceased.

The deceased employees were a valuable asset of PTV, Mubasher Tauqeer Shah said adding that at this hour of sorrow, he shared the grief of the families of the deceased employees.

He prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the souls of the deceased in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved families to bear the tragic loss with fortitude.