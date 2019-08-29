ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2019 ) :Managing Director Pakistan Television Corporation Ammer Manzoor on Thursday refuted the allegation of corruption in ptv by Dr Aamer Liaquat Hussain, MNA.

In a tweet he said that Dr Aamer wanted to do a game show on PTV during Ramzan but due to its financial constraints, PTV could not fulfill his desire and now he has started leveling baseless allegations.

Responding to a tweet of Dr Aamer Liaquat, she said that the appointments, Dr Aamer Liaquat was referring to were done before Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan assumed charge as SAPM on Information and Broadcasting.