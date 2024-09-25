MD PTV Visits Karachi Centre
Umer Jamshaid Published September 25, 2024 | 09:50 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2024) The Managing Director (MD) Pakistan Television Corporation (PTV) Syed Mubasher Toqeer Shah visited ptv Karachi Center here on Wednesday.
Mobasher Toqeer Shah was received by General Manager Karachi Centre Syed Amjad Hussain Shah on arrival at the Centre.
The heads of different departments, workers and CBA union officials were also present on the occasion.
MD PTV visited various departments of Karachi Center including the news department. He also appreciated the decoration work at the Center.
General Manager, Syed Amjad Hussain Shah briefed Managing Director about various programs of Karachi Center.
GM PTV National Sikandar Rind also met the MD and informed about the PTV National programs aired from Karachi center. MD, PTV visited CBA Union office at Karachi Center along with General Manager of PTV Karachi Center where he was warmly welcomed by CBA Union Chief Executive Syed Kashif Ali, Branch Secretary Adnan Shahid and office bearers.
They appraised the MD about the problems of the workers of the Karachi center. Later they presented the cultural gifts of Sindh including Ajarak and Topi to the Managing Director.
