ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2020 ) :Ms Qaiser Sultana,the mother of Managing Director Pakistan Television Corporation (ptv) Aamir Manzoor passed away in Lahore.

Her funeral prayers would be offered in Lahore on Saturday after Zuhr prayers.

The deceased was the wife of former Inspector General Police Ch Manzoor Ahmed (late), mother of Chairman Pakistan Information Technology board Afzal Manzoor and Dr Lubna Manzoor.