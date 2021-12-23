Managing Director Quality Assurance Dr Aziz Khan Jadoon Thursday said that hospital acquired infections (HAIs) cause 15 percent deaths of the patients which could only be controlled through effective infection management and control

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2021 ) :Managing Director Quality Assurance Dr Aziz Khan Jadoon Thursday said that hospital acquired infections (HAIs) cause 15 percent deaths of the patients which could only be controlled through effective infection management and control.

Addressing a seminar on "Key Performance Indicators" (KPIs) here at Bacha Khan Medical Complex (BMC), he said that it was a joint responsibility of doctors, paramedics and other employees to play their imperative role in infection control.

He said that head of every section of the hospital should have to prepare KPIs and ensure strict implementations of the indications to save precious lives.

Speaking on the occasion, Hospital Director Dr Khalid Masood said that Quality Assurance Department was responsible to provide facilities to other departments and sections of the hospitals and departments are bond to strictly implement the polices of Quality Assurance department to curb HAIs.

The seminar was addressed by Prof Dr Shams ur Rehman, Medical Director BMC Dr Shahid Nisar and others.