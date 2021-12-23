UrduPoint.com

MD QA To Control HAIs Fo Patient's Safety

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 23rd December 2021 | 08:08 PM

MD QA to control HAIs fo patient's safety

Managing Director Quality Assurance Dr Aziz Khan Jadoon Thursday said that hospital acquired infections (HAIs) cause 15 percent deaths of the patients which could only be controlled through effective infection management and control

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2021 ) :Managing Director Quality Assurance Dr Aziz Khan Jadoon Thursday said that hospital acquired infections (HAIs) cause 15 percent deaths of the patients which could only be controlled through effective infection management and control.

Addressing a seminar on "Key Performance Indicators" (KPIs) here at Bacha Khan Medical Complex (BMC), he said that it was a joint responsibility of doctors, paramedics and other employees to play their imperative role in infection control.

He said that head of every section of the hospital should have to prepare KPIs and ensure strict implementations of the indications to save precious lives.

Speaking on the occasion, Hospital Director Dr Khalid Masood said that Quality Assurance Department was responsible to provide facilities to other departments and sections of the hospitals and departments are bond to strictly implement the polices of Quality Assurance department to curb HAIs.

The seminar was addressed by Prof Dr Shams ur Rehman, Medical Director BMC Dr Shahid Nisar and others.

Recent Stories

EHS organises 7th Regional Conference on Best Prac ..

EHS organises 7th Regional Conference on Best Practices in quality and patient s ..

10 minutes ago
 UAE Innovates 2022 to enrich culture of creativity ..

UAE Innovates 2022 to enrich culture of creativity within UAE Government

40 minutes ago
 Manchester City’s owners are behind its success: ..

Manchester City’s owners are behind its success: Pablo Zabaleta

56 minutes ago
 Dubai Police uncovers AED58 million worth of Capta ..

Dubai Police uncovers AED58 million worth of Captagon pills hidden in shipment o ..

1 hour ago
 UAE President confers Medal of Independence on Amb ..

UAE President confers Medal of Independence on Ambassador of Korea

1 hour ago
 Dubai Customs foils attempt to smuggle 79,477 capt ..

Dubai Customs foils attempt to smuggle 79,477 captagon pills at Hatta Border Cro ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.