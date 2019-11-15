MD Rawalpindi Waste Management Company constitutes committees to monitor Clean & Green campaign

UrduPoint.com
Managing Director of Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC), Mr. Awais Manzoor Tarrar has formed monitoring teams to keep a check over the cleanliness conditions in Rawalpindi and its adjoining areas

According to a spokesman, these teams would visit different UCs regularly to monitor cleanliness operations, attendance of sanitary staff and public opinion regarding the company's progress in their areas.

MD said company is committed to provide a more healthier and cleaner environment to its people but people's cooperation is a must factor to achieve the goal of a clean & dengue-free city.

On other hand, the Clean & Green Punjab campaign is in full swing and communications teams of RWMC and Albayrak are conducting awareness campaigns in streets, market, schools & mosques to create awareness about the importance of cleanliness.

The teams Friday conducted campaign in Fauji Colony - UC-8 during which, teams installed an awareness camp and insisted public to maintain a clean environment by disposing of the waste properly.

The teams urged that every individual has the responsibility to contribute towards the success of the Clean & Green Punjab Program and must realize the importance of proper waste disposal and plantation in maintaining a healthy environment.

