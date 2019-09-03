MD, Rawalpindi Waste Management Company directs official concerned to clean Muharram processions' routes

Managing Director, Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC), Awais Manzoor Tarrar had directed the official concerned to clean the routes of Muharram processions

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2019 ) :Managing Director, Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC), Awais Manzoor Tarrar had directed the official concerned to clean the routes of Muharram processions.

In a statement, the MD directed the operations department and sectors' chiefs to monitor the cleanliness of Imambargah vicinity and mourning procession routes on daily basis during Ayyam e Azza.

Awais said that cleanliness of Nullahs near Imambargahs should be cleaned by heavy machinery and excavators.

He said strict action would be taken against those who would be found negligent towards their duties.

Earlier, in a meeting presided over by Awais Tarrar, Operational Manger Dr.

Hamid Iqbal briefed the MD that on 9th & 10th Muharram, the leaves of sanitary staff had been cancelled.

Cleanliness campaign was currently in progress in the city, adding that the necessary sanitary staff had been deployed to clean up the city, Hamid informed.

Meanwhile, all government departments including Town Municipal Corporation Rawalpindi (MCR), Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA), Health, Rescue 1122, Civil Defense had been directed to ensure arrangements to maintain security, peace, cleanliness, availability of lights, drinking water, scanners, cameras, walk through gates along the Muharram processions routes and places where Muharram congregations or majlis would be held.