MD reviews WASA revenue collection

Umer Jamshaid Published December 18, 2023 | 08:38 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2023) Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Managing Director Ghufran Ahmed, during a meeting held here on Monday, reviewed the revenue collection and performance of the department.

All directors and officers of Operations & Revenue Wing attended the meeting.

The meeting emphasized rigorous action against defaulters in revenue collection. Directors were instructed to conduct a comprehensive survey of their respective towns.

The WASA MD stressed for taking legal action and lodging FIRs against illegal water connections. He ordered the directors to take strict measures against manhole covers’ thieves and initiate legal proceedings, including murder charges, against them. Directors were urged to implement the manhole desilting operation schedule diligently.

The managing director mandated substantial fines for water wastage, Rs 10,000 for domestic users and Rs 20,000 for commercial users. Repeat offenders will face immediate disconnection. Stringent actions against defaulting users to be carried out in all towns, he noted.

The collection report of Dec 13 to 16 was presented in the meeting which indicated that Rs 600,000 was recovered from Data Ganj Bakhsh Town, Rs 782,000 from Gulberg town, Rs 1.38 million from Allama Iqbal town, Rs 1.44 million from Aziz Bhatti and Wahga town, Rs 6.35 million from Jubilee town, Rs 2.19 from Nishtar town, Rs 1.46 from Ravi town and Rs 961,000 were recovered from Shalimar town against water sewerage and aquifer.

