MD Rizvi Reviews NPF Projects, Stresses Transparency & Public Welfare
Faizan Hashmi Published May 25, 2025 | 03:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2025) Managing Director (MD) of the National Police Foundation, Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, chaired important meetings on Sunday, which were attended by Director IT, Director Finance, Director education, Deputy Director Housing, and other senior officials.
An official told APP that MD Rizvi reviewed ongoing and proposed projects of the Foundation, discussed the organization’s financial policies, and instructed officers to improve digital systems for enhanced efficiency.
MD Rizvi received a detailed briefing on the current status of NPF projects and directed officers to formulate a comprehensive strategy to ensure timely completion.
He emphasized the importance of collaborative efforts to further enhance the organization's performance.
MD Rizvi directed that all projects must be monitored transparently, with public convenience prioritized during execution. He noted that such an approach would ensure benefits not only for the general public but also for police officers, officials, and their families.
He also reiterated his commitment to strengthening the Foundation’s role in improving the quality of life for the police force through the introduction of modern, effective, and welfare-oriented projects.
APP/rzr-mkz
