UrduPoint.com

MD RWMC Inaugurates The Green Street Project

Umer Jamshaid 13 seconds ago Tue 14th September 2021 | 07:00 PM

MD RWMC inaugurates the Green Street project

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2021 ) :Managing Director(MD) Rawalpindi Waste Management Company(RWMC) Awais Manzoor Tarar and Deputy Commissioner V Force on Tuesday jointly inaugurated the Green street project at Union Council 34, Asghar Mall aimed to make the city neat and green.

MD RWMC while speaking on the occasion said that under V force's green street project trees would be planted in every street of the city while RWMC would continue its responsibilities of cleaning of the areas.

He said that RWMC in collaboration with V force would make the city green and pollution free by planting more trees.

On the occasion, Director General Parks and Horticulture Authority Zaheer Anwar Japa lauded the efforts of V Force and RWMC and said that the Green Street project would cover the entire city while it was the responsibility of the institutions as well as the citizens to take care of the cleanliness and tree planting in their streets.

He urged the residents to avoid throwing garbage and burning the toxic openly in order to protect the environment of the city.

The DG asked the residents to register their complaints regarding cleanliness on helpline number 1139 or on mobile app "Service on your doorstep".

Later a walk was held to create awareness about hygiene measures while pamphlets were also distributed among the citizens.

