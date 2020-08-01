UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

MD RWMC Reviews Cleanliness Arrangements On Eid

Muhammad Irfan 2 hours ago Sat 01st August 2020 | 02:10 PM

MD RWMC reviews cleanliness arrangements on Eid

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2020 ) :Managing Director Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) Muhammad Awais Tarar on Saturday reviewed the cleanliness arrangements put on place on the auspicious occasion of Eid ul Azha.

The Company had devised a comprehensive action plan to remove sacrificial animals' entrails during Eid ul Azha holidays.

MD informed that 3500 sanitary workers have been deployed to keep the city clean while 412 vehicles are lifting the garbage and the staff has been directed to properly remove entrails of the sacrificial animals from all residential areas and shift them at the nearby garbage transfer station.

A complaint cell has been established to facilitate the citizens, he said. The residents can register their complaints on 0320-0506661, 0320-0506662 and 0320-0506663.

Related Topics

Holidays Company Vehicles Rawalpindi All From

Recent Stories

Following first criticality phase, FANR will conti ..

2 hours ago

BREAKING: Safe start-up of Unit 1 of Barakah Nucle ..

2 hours ago

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 1 August 2020

5 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

6 hours ago

ADDED directs businesses follow precautionary meas ..

14 hours ago

MoHAP conducts 54,727 additional COVID-19 tests in ..

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.