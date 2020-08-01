MD RWMC reviews cleanliness arrangements on Eid

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2020 ) :Managing Director Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) Muhammad Awais Tarar on Saturday reviewed the cleanliness arrangements put on place on the auspicious occasion of Eid ul Azha.

The Company had devised a comprehensive action plan to remove sacrificial animals' entrails during Eid ul Azha holidays.

MD informed that 3500 sanitary workers have been deployed to keep the city clean while 412 vehicles are lifting the garbage and the staff has been directed to properly remove entrails of the sacrificial animals from all residential areas and shift them at the nearby garbage transfer station.

A complaint cell has been established to facilitate the citizens, he said. The residents can register their complaints on 0320-0506661, 0320-0506662 and 0320-0506663.