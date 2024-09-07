MD SEF Kazi get one of Pakistan top CEO awards

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2024) The Sindh Education Foundation (SEF) has proudly announced that its Managing Director Abdul Kabir Kazi has been honoured with one of Pakistan’s top CEO awards here on Saturday.

This prestigious accolade recognizes the Kazi’s exemplary leadership, vision, and relentless dedication to advancing education and development in Sindh.

In a statement, SEF Regional Head Dilshad Ahmed Pirzada and District Head Shoaib Bhutto including a school's partners Shah Muhammad along with others expressed immense pride in this recognition.

“The award is not only a reflection of our Managing Director’s accomplishments but also a testament to SEF’s ongoing mission to improve educational access and quality in Sindh’s most underserved areas.

Under their visionary leadership, we have made remarkable strides in empowering students, educators, and communities alike.

”

This significant achievement comes as the SEF continues its tireless work in transforming educational opportunities in remote and marginalized regions of Sindh, positively impacting thousands of students and teachers.

The CEO award underscores the importance of education in shaping Pakistan’s future and acknowledges the managing director’s pivotal role in driving this essential change.

“This award is a tribute to the hard work and dedication of the entire SEF team,” the spokesperson added. “It encourages us to continue our efforts in nurturing future generations through education and innovation.”

The Sindh Education Foundation remains committed to its mission of promoting sustainable and inclusive education, ensuring that all children in Sindh have access to quality learning experiences.