MD SIDA emphasizes need on learning use of GIS especially for youth

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2023 ) :The Managing Director of Sindh Irrigation and Drainage Authority (SIDA) Preetam Das Monday emphasized the need on learning the use of geographical information system (GIS) especially for the youth.

Speaking at the concluding ceremony of a 3-day workshop at SIDA's head office here, Das said the young engineers of the authority would also be imparted training about the use of artificial intelligence.

He said the purpose of organizing the workshop was to impart as much understanding as possible about the GIS to the young engineers.

The MD expressed gratitude to Sindh Agriculture University's Prof Altaf Siyal, a GIS expert, for training the authority's staff.