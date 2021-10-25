MD SIDB calls for beautification of industrial zones

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2021 ) :Managing Director Small Industries Development board (SIDB) Syed Zafar Ali Shah Monday said that beautification of all industrial zones was necessary for clean and green environment.

During his visit to Small Industries Estate here, he urged the industrialists to play their imperative role in making the 13 industrial zones clean and green, adding, the government was taking practical steps to protect the environment from degradation.

Deputy Managing Directors SIDB Noman Fayyaz and Sahibzada Zulfiqar Ali and other officers of SIDB were also present on the occasion.