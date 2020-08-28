UrduPoint.com
MD Sindh Solid Waste Inspects Sanitation/drainage Arrangements On Routes Of Mourning Procession

MD Sindh Solid Waste inspects sanitation/drainage arrangements on routes of mourning procession

Managing Director, Sindh Solid Waste Management Board (SSWMB) Kashif Gulzar Sheikh along with Executive Director Tariq Nizamani and other officers inspected the sanitation and drainage works during visits to Nishter Park, Imambargahs and routes of mourning processions of Muharram 9 and 10 here on Friday

Managing Director, Sindh Solid Waste Management board (SSWMB) Kashif Gulzar Sheikh along with Executive Director Tariq Nizamani and other officers inspected the sanitation and drainage works during visits to Nishter Park, Imambargahs and routes of mourning processions of Muharram 9 and 10 here on Friday.

The SSWMB has finalized the necessary arrangements for Muharram Majalis and mourning processions, said a statement.

The sanitary staff will be deployed on the processions routes for continuous cleaning.

All the concerned contractors have been instructed to pick up the routine garbage as well as ensure cleanliness in the surroundings of the Imambargahs and on the routes of mourning processions so as to facilitate the mourners.

The SSWMB has also expedited the process of keeping the complaint centers functional and conveying public complaints to the concerned officers in a timely manner while complaints redressal report is being monitored on a daily basis.

