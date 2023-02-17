UrduPoint.com

MD SML Presents Cheque Of Rs 2.5 Billion To CM Balochistan

Faizan Hashmi Published February 17, 2023 | 10:00 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2023 ) :The provincial government under the leadership of Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo has achieved another milestone of success as Saindak Metals Limited (SML) paid its share to the province under the Rights Balochistan on Friday.

A cheque of Rs 2.5 billion was presented to the chief minister by Managing Director (MD) SML Muhammad Raziq Sanjrani.

Senior Provincial Minister for Planning and Development Noor Muhammad Dummar, Finance Minister Engineer Zmarak Khan Achakzai and Principal Secretary to Chief Minister Imran Gachki were also present on the occasion.

The payment of cheques was made under initiation Rights Balochistan, in support of Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo's principled stance of protecting the province's resources.

It should be noted that the finance committee meeting of the Saindak Metals Limited Board was held with the efforts of the chief minister.

In the meeting, it was approved to pay its share to the province with the approval of the finance committee of the SML board and the Federal government under the rights of Balochistan.

More Stories From Pakistan

