MD SNGPL listens to public problems at E-Kachehri

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2021 ) :The SNGPL on Tuesday organized e-Kachehri to facilitate gas consumers through immediate resolution of their complaints, at its head office here under the directions of Prime Minister's Performance Delivery Unit (PMDU).

Managing Director SNGPL Ali J.Hamdani listened to public grievances during the kachehri and directed relevant executives for immediate redressal of complaints, said a press release.

It is pertinent to mention that in the wake of coronavirus pandemic and to ensure safety of consumers, the Prime Minister had directed utility companies to organize e-Kachehris to ensure quick resolution of public complaints.

Consumers lodged complaints related to provision of connection, gas pressure and billing during the kachehri.

MD SNGPL Ali J. Hamdani, while directing the relevant executives, assured consumers of quick resolution of their issues.