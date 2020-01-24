UrduPoint.com
MD Solid Waste Calls For Need Of Landfill Site On Modern Lines

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Fri 24th January 2020 | 11:44 PM

Managing Director Sindh Solid Waste Management Board (SSWMB), Asif Ikram Friday called for need of experts to develop the landfill site and Garbage Transfer Stations (GTSs) on modern lines

He was talking to a delegation comprising of representatives of World Bank, said a spokesman of the SSWMB.

He was talking to a delegation comprising of representatives of World Bank, said a spokesman of the SSWMB.

The MD SSWMB called for need of the specialists in Civil and Environment, Weight-to-Energy and Procurement and Contract Management and other fields.

Asif Ikran was of the view that the technical cooperation and public awareness would yield positive results.

He said that the World Bank should conduct research into the contents of garbage/waste and UC vice garbage generation.

Data entry operators are also needed to collect information of garbage transfer vehicles at the landfill sites, he added.

