MD Solid Waste Inspects Cleaning In Different Areas Of Metropolis

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 05, 2023 | 06:10 PM

MD Solid Waste inspects cleaning in different areas of metropolis

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2023 ) :Managing Director Sindh Solid Waste Management board (SSWMB) Syed Imtiaz Ali Shah paid a detailed visit to Korangi district and inspected the sanitation situation and directed the officials concerned to further improvement it.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that cleanliness should be ensured in all areas of the city.

The MD SSWMB visited Landhi, Korangi, Ibrahim Hydari, Fisherman Chowrangi, Garbage Transfer Station - GTS Imtiaz, GTS Hundred Quarter and various roads of the Industrial Area.

He visited most of the areas of the Korangi district including Landhi Shah Faisal Road, Korangi Causeway and Dadabhouy Colony.

Executive Director Operations Tariq Nizamani, Deputy Director Korangi, Jamal Shah, representatives of Chinese Sanitation company and contractors were also present.

The MD SSWMB saw the garbage on the side of Korangi Causeway and called the concerned officers and ordered them to clear the garbage from the road immediately.

He said that in case of poor sanitation situation, the concerned company and officers will be responsible.

Syed Imtiaz Ali Shah directed that the garbage transfer vehicle be covered with a tarpaulin.

On this occasion, the GTS Incharge said that 2500 tons of waste is collected from different areas of the city only at GTS Imtiaz and shifted to the landfill site on a daily basis.

The process is being further improved to make it more efficient so that backlog of the waste can also be cleaned out.

The MD SSWMB also visited Ibrahim Hydari area and directed the cleaning of the roads leading from Fisherman Chowk to Jetties.

He also inquired about the performance of the sanitary workers from the residents and issued instructions for prompt redressal of grievances.

He said that garbage is being lifted from most parts of the city on daily basis, but there is still a lot of work to be done.

