MD SSGC absence irks BHC

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2023 ) :The Balochistan High Court on Thursday expressing its displeasure over absence of the Managing Director of the Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) directed him to appear in next hearing.

Justice Kamran Mulakhail was hearing the case filed in connection with the low gas pressure and unknown additional charges added by the company in consumers utility bills for the month of March and April.

Annoyed by the unsatisfactory response from the gas company, the BHC issued another notice to the MD SSGC for appearing in next hearing.

"Despite the court order to eliminate illegal charges in gas bills, the company is reluctant to do so," Justice Kamran Mulakhail said, urging SSGC to take note of the complaints of the people and allot them a serial number.

Expressing displeasure over non-compliance of the court order, he said on the next appearance, he would look at each complaint himself.

Strict action will be taken if a single meter is removed without informing the house owner within 24 hours, the court ordered.

The BHC also directed the SSGC consumers not to deposit additional amount of the bill and file a complaint in the complaint cell.

The court adjourned the next hearing till June 19.