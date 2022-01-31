MD SSGC calls on Sindh Governor Imran Ismail

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2022 ) :Managing Director of Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) Imran Maniar called on Sindh Governor Imran Ismail here at Governor's House on Monday.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) Mahmood Moulvi, Leader of the Opposition in Sindh Assembly Halim Adil Shaikh, MNA Jay Parkash and Advisor to Governor Ali Junejo were also present.

The governor stressed the need to ensure resolution of genuine issues of industrialists on top priority basis.

He also directed to extend maximum possible support and cooperation in continuing industrial production without interruption.

He further directed for practical functioning of 'Working Group' to discuss, analyse and suggest measures for resolution of gas related issues with mutual consent.

"The Working Group shall suggest measures to resolve such issues on regular and permanent basis," he added.