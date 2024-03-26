- Home
MD SSWMB Asks Contractor To Overcome Shortage Of Machinery, Staff To Ensure Cleaning
Umer Jamshaid Published March 26, 2024 | 08:28 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2024) Managing Director of Sindh Solid Waste Management board (SSWMB), Syed Imtiaz Ali Shah Tuesday presiding over a meeting of the officials of the private contractor working in the Central district, said that the company should overcome shortage of technical, experienced staff, sanitary works and machinery for Central district as per the agreement.
He directed that use tray compactors in routine work and employ Portable Compactor Transfer (PCTS) at the appropriate sites.
He said that our priority is to provide relief to the residents of the Central district in terms of cleaning work.
He said that redressal of complaints is possible only when the company will collect garbage from every house as per the contract and provide awareness.
On this occasion, the MD Solid Waste said that for positive results, the company should prepare an area wise action plan.
After recruiting experienced staff, provide training to them is an essential component. If relief is not provided to the citizens as soon as possible, show-cause notices and fines will be imposed on the company, he said.
Executive Director Operations Tariq Nizamani, Director M&E Sabir Shah, Deputy Director Procurement Aftab Ahmed, Deputy Director Central Adil Hashmi and officials of the private company were present in the meeting.
