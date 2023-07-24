MD SSWMB assures timely arrangements to ensure cleanliness

Open Menu

Faizan Hashmi Published July 24, 2023 | 08:36 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2023 ) :Managing Director (MD) Sindh Solid Waste Management Board (SSWMB) Imtiaz Ali Shah, on Monday, said that emergency will remain enforced and all the officers and staff of the board will be active to ensure timely sanitation arrangements in connection with Monsoon.

The MD SSWMB, in a statement issued here, said that all the necessary arrangements were in place for drainage of rainwater and cleanliness on routes of processions and congregations of Muharram-ul-Haram.

Rainwater drainage work was immediately started after rain during the last three days in different areas of Karachi and the sanitary staff was deployed on the roads, he said adding that the staff worked whole the night to drain the rainwater and all the roads were cleared by morning.

However, water was still accumulated in some low-lying areas, and drainage operation was continued, he further added.

The MD SSWMB, meanwhile, also held meetings with Ulema and administrators of Imambargahs and assured them of cleaning the routes of processions, and other arrangements.

He said that Muharram is a holy month that teaches us lessons of sacrifice. He said that providing facilities to citizens was the top priority of his organisation and that measures would be taken to provide relief to the citizens.

He said that redressal of complaints received from citizens was being ensured in a timely manner while private contractors had also been instructed to collect and remove garbage at the earliest.

Complaint centres of SSWMB would remain active round the clock, he said, and appealed to the citizens to lodge their complaints at helpline number 1128, WhatsApp number 03181030851 or through the SSWMB app SSWMB Complaints Karachi.

