MD SSWMB Calls On Office Bearers Of The Dairy Association In Bhains Colony - Malir
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 07, 2025 | 11:26 PM
Managing Director (MD) Sindh Solid Waste Management Board (SSWMB) Tariq Ali Nizamani met with the office bearers of the Dairy Association in Bhains Colony (Cattle Coloney), District Malir here on Monday
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2025) Managing Director (MD) Sindh Solid Waste Management Board (SSWMB) Tariq Ali Nizamani met with the office bearers of the Dairy Association in Bhains Colony (Cattle Coloney), District Malir here on Monday.
On this occasion, Javed Kakko, Chairman of the Union Council Bhains Colony 3, Deputy Director District Malir, officials of private companies ISIS and Hangzhou were present.
The MD SSWMB while presiding over the meeting, said that steps are being taken to safely dispose of garbage and animal waste and prevent pollution of the city, drains and sea.
In this regard, ISIS Company has successfully tested gas production by installing a biodome under a pilot project in District South. Steps are being taken to scale up this project and start it in all districts, he added.
He said that Bhains Colony in District Malir is the largest Bhains colony in the world, there is a plan to process animal waste and produce biogas here. So that the city can be free from pollution, he said.
On this occasion, the association officials told the MD Solid Waste that the largest slaughterhouse is also in the same district, where there are about eight to one million cattle, from which about 6000 tons of waste are generated daily.
He said that the steps taken by the Sindh Solid Waste Management Board are commendable, with the launch of this project, not only will the environment be free from pollution, but by converting the waste into biogas, it can be put to proper use.
The association assured all possible cooperation and said that safe disposal of waste has also been a problem for the administration of the Bhains Colony, while these steps will also provide them relief.
The MD ISIS Company also visited the KMC land adjacent to the Buffalo Colony to install a biogas plant.
It was decided in the meeting that the private companies of SSWMB will prepare a proposal as soon as possible and with the consent of all the companies, an MoU will be signed soon for this purpose.
Recent Stories
ADNEC Group gears up for dynamic second quarter
UAE President receives President of Kurdistan Region of Iraq
President of Uzbekistan receives Ali Al Nuaimi, top Gulf parliamentarians partic ..
MGI announces $500 million investment in real state sector
World must act with urgency to save suffering Palestinians in besieged Gaza: top ..
CDA aims to complete sector developments by June
SC decides to hear super tax case on daily basis
Court adjourns Asad Qaiser's Azadi March hearings till May 13
False emergency call lands citizen in trouble in Chiniot
Rescue 1122 responds to 32 injured in Chiniot
Punjab Assembly (PA) Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan condoles death of MPA Ch ..
DC chairs meeting regarding encroachment
More Stories From Pakistan
-
MGI announces $500 million investment in real state sector7 seconds ago
-
CDA aims to complete sector developments by June11 seconds ago
-
SC decides to hear super tax case on daily basis12 seconds ago
-
Court adjourns Asad Qaiser's Azadi March hearings till May 1314 seconds ago
-
False emergency call lands citizen in trouble in Chiniot4 minutes ago
-
Rescue 1122 responds to 32 injured in Chiniot4 minutes ago
-
Punjab Assembly (PA) Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan condoles death of MPA Ch Arshad Javed Warriac ..4 minutes ago
-
DC chairs meeting regarding encroachment4 minutes ago
-
IG ICT submits report in disappearance case of two brothers4 minutes ago
-
MD SSWMB calls on office bearers of the Dairy Association in Bhains Colony - Malir2 minutes ago
-
Governor KP, HEC Chairman discuss establishment of Skills University Campus in DI Khan2 minutes ago
-
SSWMB plans a waste to energy initiative to produce Biogas in Bhains Colony10 minutes ago