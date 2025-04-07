MD SSWMB calls on office bearers of the Dairy Association in Bhains Colony - Malir

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2025) Managing Director (MD) Sindh Solid Waste Management Board (SSWMB) Tariq Ali Nizamani met with the office bearers of the Dairy Association in Bhains Colony (Cattle Coloney), District Malir here on Monday.

On this occasion, Javed Kakko, Chairman of the Union Council Bhains Colony 3, Deputy Director District Malir, officials of private companies ISIS and Hangzhou were present.

The MD SSWMB while presiding over the meeting, said that steps are being taken to safely dispose of garbage and animal waste and prevent pollution of the city, drains and sea.

In this regard, ISIS Company has successfully tested gas production by installing a biodome under a pilot project in District South. Steps are being taken to scale up this project and start it in all districts, he added.

He said that Bhains Colony in District Malir is the largest Bhains colony in the world, there is a plan to process animal waste and produce biogas here. So that the city can be free from pollution, he said.

On this occasion, the association officials told the MD Solid Waste that the largest slaughterhouse is also in the same district, where there are about eight to one million cattle, from which about 6000 tons of waste are generated daily.

He said that the steps taken by the Sindh Solid Waste Management Board are commendable, with the launch of this project, not only will the environment be free from pollution, but by converting the waste into biogas, it can be put to proper use.

The association assured all possible cooperation and said that safe disposal of waste has also been a problem for the administration of the Bhains Colony, while these steps will also provide them relief.

The MD ISIS Company also visited the KMC land adjacent to the Buffalo Colony to install a biogas plant.

It was decided in the meeting that the private companies of SSWMB will prepare a proposal as soon as possible and with the consent of all the companies, an MoU will be signed soon for this purpose.