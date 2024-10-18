Open Menu

MD SSWMB Chairs Meeting On Garbage Collection, Cleaning In District Central

Faizan Hashmi Published October 18, 2024 | 09:51 PM

Managing Director Sindh Solid Waste Management Board, Syed Imtiaz Ali Shah presided over the meeting regarding door-to-door garbage collection and ensuring cleaning in the district Central

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2024) Managing Director Sindh Solid Waste Management board, Syed Imtiaz Ali Shah presided over the meeting regarding door-to-door garbage collection and ensuring cleaning in the district Central.

Deputy Commissioner District Central Taha Saleem, Executive Director Operations Tariq Nizamani, Assistant Commissioners of all zones, officials of Genso Company and concerned officers were present in the meeting, said a statement on Friday.

The MD SSWMB said that according to the agreement, the company has to collect garbage from door-to-door to ensure cleaning of all garbage pits from the central district, but the company is still not collecting 20 percent of the garbage from door-to-door and complaints are being received.

He said that a contract will be signed with any private company to ensure the recruitment, attendance, and payment of salaries of sanitary workers.

Action has been taken against those who spread garbage and many people have been fined for throwing it openly, he said.

He said that penalties will be imposed on those elements who violate, and he further asked the DC District Central to designate one UC of each zone to be made a model UC.

The Deputy Commissioner Central District, while giving suggestions, said that we should be provided with a daily plan for the deployment of sanitary workers and machinery so that we can help the solid waste team.

He said that many illegal waste dumps have been created in the district and there is a need to create an integrated system to eliminate them. There should be a mechanism at UC level to check attendance of sanitary workers, he added.

DC said that our priority is to provide relief to the residents of the central district, and to eliminate garbage pits.

