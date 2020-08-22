UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

MD SSWMB Declares Emergency In Board In View Of Rain

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 12 minutes ago Sat 22nd August 2020 | 08:32 PM

MD SSWMB declares emergency in Board in view of rain

Managing Director Sindh Solid Waste Management Board (SSWMB), Kashif Gulzar has declared emergency the Board in view of rain while staffers are busy in de-watering from different areas in the city

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2020 ) :Managing Director Sindh Solid Waste Management board (SSWMB), Kashif Gulzar has declared emergency the Board in view of rain while staffers are busy in de-watering from different areas in the city.

A statement on Saturday said that the officials concerned and contractors are directed to perform cleaning in all areas, especially on venues and routes of mourning processions and Majalis of Muharram-ul-haram.

He also directed to keep the complaints centers active in different shifts for drainage of rain water.

The complaints centers in the district East 021-35314171, 021-35314172, district South 021-32744474, for Malir district 021-99333656, 0313-3655699, head office WhatsApp no 0318-1030851 and phone no 021-99333702 will remain active, where the staff will immediately provide details to the concerned officers for redressal of complaints.

Related Topics

Sindh Water Malir All From WhatsApp

Recent Stories

District admin seals 10 hotels in Kaghan after con ..

20 minutes ago

Pakistan to take up unresolved visa issues of stuc ..

20 minutes ago

Swiss People's Party Picks New Leader Ahead of Cru ..

20 minutes ago

Ukraine's Zelenskyy Congratulates Turkish Leader o ..

20 minutes ago

Youth shot dead by rivals in Faisalabad

24 minutes ago

CDA continues anti-encroachment drive

24 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.