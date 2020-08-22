MD SSWMB declares emergency in Board in view of rain

(@FahadShabbir)

Managing Director Sindh Solid Waste Management Board (SSWMB), Kashif Gulzar has declared emergency the Board in view of rain while staffers are busy in de-watering from different areas in the city

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2020 ) :Managing Director Sindh Solid Waste Management board (SSWMB), Kashif Gulzar has declared emergency the Board in view of rain while staffers are busy in de-watering from different areas in the city.

A statement on Saturday said that the officials concerned and contractors are directed to perform cleaning in all areas, especially on venues and routes of mourning processions and Majalis of Muharram-ul-haram.

He also directed to keep the complaints centers active in different shifts for drainage of rain water.

The complaints centers in the district East 021-35314171, 021-35314172, district South 021-32744474, for Malir district 021-99333656, 0313-3655699, head office WhatsApp no 0318-1030851 and phone no 021-99333702 will remain active, where the staff will immediately provide details to the concerned officers for redressal of complaints.