MD SSWMB directs contractors to revisit garbage collection practices

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2021 ) :Managing Director Sindh Solid Waste Management board (SSWMB), Zubair Channa on Thursday directed the officials of the companies to revisit their strategy of garbage collection and perform the garbage collection operations as per their contracts.

Speaking in a meeting here, Channa said that the contractors of the companies should change the garbage collection procedures and pick up garbage from generating points. These are the international practices under which all garbage bins will be removed to stop disposal of the garbage in the open air or on the streets.

He said that the debris and garbage should be collected separately, said a statement.

The meeting was attended by the heads, managers, executive directors, directors, deputy directors, assistant directors and others of the companies.

He directed the officials concerned of the companies to impart training to their managers and staffers and produce results within a month.

Channa directed the SSWMB's officials to work as a team with the companies to formulate a strategy so that the citizens can get immediate solutions and positive results in sanitation as well as in redressal of their grievances.

It is the responsibility of the officers and staff of SSWMB to monitor and improve cleaning on priority basis. No negligence would be tolerated in this regard, he added.