UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

MD SSWMB Directs Contractors To Revisit Garbage Collection Practices

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 18th February 2021 | 07:44 PM

MD SSWMB directs contractors to revisit garbage collection practices

Managing Director Sindh Solid Waste Management Board (SSWMB), Zubair Channa on Thursday directed the officials of the companies to revisit their strategy of garbage collection and perform the garbage collection operations as per their contracts

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2021 ) :Managing Director Sindh Solid Waste Management board (SSWMB), Zubair Channa on Thursday directed the officials of the companies to revisit their strategy of garbage collection and perform the garbage collection operations as per their contracts.

Speaking in a meeting here, Channa said that the contractors of the companies should change the garbage collection procedures and pick up garbage from generating points. These are the international practices under which all garbage bins will be removed to stop disposal of the garbage in the open air or on the streets.

He said that the debris and garbage should be collected separately, said a statement.

The meeting was attended by the heads, managers, executive directors, directors, deputy directors, assistant directors and others of the companies.

He directed the officials concerned of the companies to impart training to their managers and staffers and produce results within a month.

Channa directed the SSWMB's officials to work as a team with the companies to formulate a strategy so that the citizens can get immediate solutions and positive results in sanitation as well as in redressal of their grievances.

It is the responsibility of the officers and staff of SSWMB to monitor and improve cleaning on priority basis. No negligence would be tolerated in this regard, he added.

Related Topics

Sindh All From

Recent Stories

Erdogan sues opposition rival in row over Iraq dea ..

1 minute ago

Awareness walk against polythene bags held

1 minute ago

EU calls for regular virus tests on mink farms

1 minute ago

Ziauddin University introduces Pakistan's first ev ..

2 minutes ago

ADP, Australian Ambassador discuss cooperation in ..

1 hour ago

Sharjah, Danish cities to strengthen cooperation i ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.