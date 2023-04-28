MD SSWMB directs officials to provide relief to masses

Managing Director Sindh Solid Waste Management Board (SSWMB) Syed Imtiaz Ali Shah on Friday directed all contractors and relevant officials to develop mutual coordination for ensuring the provision of better municipal services to citizens in case of expected rain

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2023 ) :Managing Director Sindh Solid Waste Management board (SSWMB) Syed Imtiaz Ali Shah on Friday directed all contractors and relevant officials to develop mutual coordination for ensuring the provision of better municipal services to citizens in case of expected rain.

The MD Solid Waste, while presiding over the meeting regarding rain emergency, directed the officials to stay alert to deal with any untoward situation.

He said that the complaint centers would remain active in all districts and every district should set up a camp to provide relief to citizens where prompt redressal of public grievances should also be ensured.

Shah said that the head office's helpline number 1128 would be operational 24 hours a day in three shifts.

Leaves of all staffers had been canceled due to emergency, he added.

He further directed that protective equipment like raincoats, rain shoes, gloves, etc. should be provided during rain, especially for sanitary works.

On this occasion, the officers told the participants that the cleaning of choking points in the drains had been started, whereas the sides of the drains were being monitored.

They said that they were in complete coordination with other civic organizations to provide maximum relief to the citizens.

The MD also appealed to the citizens to take protective measures during the rain and register complaints on the head office helpline number 1128, WhatsApp number 03181030851 and complaint app (SSWMB Complaints Karachi) for any untoward incident.