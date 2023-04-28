UrduPoint.com

MD SSWMB Directs Officials To Provide Relief To Masses

Muhammad Irfan Published April 28, 2023 | 06:45 PM

MD SSWMB directs officials to provide relief to masses

Managing Director Sindh Solid Waste Management Board (SSWMB) Syed Imtiaz Ali Shah on Friday directed all contractors and relevant officials to develop mutual coordination for ensuring the provision of better municipal services to citizens in case of expected rain

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2023 ) :Managing Director Sindh Solid Waste Management board (SSWMB) Syed Imtiaz Ali Shah on Friday directed all contractors and relevant officials to develop mutual coordination for ensuring the provision of better municipal services to citizens in case of expected rain.

The MD Solid Waste, while presiding over the meeting regarding rain emergency, directed the officials to stay alert to deal with any untoward situation.

He said that the complaint centers would remain active in all districts and every district should set up a camp to provide relief to citizens where prompt redressal of public grievances should also be ensured.

Shah said that the head office's helpline number 1128 would be operational 24 hours a day in three shifts.

Leaves of all staffers had been canceled due to emergency, he added.

He further directed that protective equipment like raincoats, rain shoes, gloves, etc. should be provided during rain, especially for sanitary works.

On this occasion, the officers told the participants that the cleaning of choking points in the drains had been started, whereas the sides of the drains were being monitored.

They said that they were in complete coordination with other civic organizations to provide maximum relief to the citizens.

The MD also appealed to the citizens to take protective measures during the rain and register complaints on the head office helpline number 1128, WhatsApp number 03181030851 and complaint app (SSWMB Complaints Karachi) for any untoward incident.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Alert Imtiaz Ali All WhatsApp

Recent Stories

Strict action against hoarders orders

Strict action against hoarders orders

4 minutes ago
 ACS directs to make Nishtar-II's two floors operat ..

ACS directs to make Nishtar-II's two floors operational by July 31

9 minutes ago
 Man commits suicide in Faislabad

Man commits suicide in Faislabad

5 minutes ago
 Governor KP assures support for academia

Governor KP assures support for academia

5 minutes ago
 Putin Signs Law on Simplification of Public Procur ..

Putin Signs Law on Simplification of Public Procurement Procedures

5 minutes ago
 Putin Signs Law on Life Imprisonment for High Trea ..

Putin Signs Law on Life Imprisonment for High Treason

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.