MD SSWMB directs to start GTS for operation of PCTS in Korangi

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2022 ) :Managing Director Sindh Solid Waste Management board Zubair Ahmad Channa while chairing a meeting of the officials concerned directed to start Garbage Transfer Station (GTS) operation for Portable Compactor Transfer (PCTS) in Korangi District as soon as possible.

This system is introduced for the first time in Pakistan that has the capacity to compress the waste as well as the capacity to hold more waste than a normal compactor, said a statement on Tuesday.

The MD SSWMB said that Korangi district has accumulated many years of garbage which needs modern resources for complete cleansing.

He also directed the private contractor to prepare a resource plan as soon as possible as per the agreement to address the grievances of the citizens with regard to garbage collection.

He further said that a special plan should be envisaged for garbage collection and creation of awareness in the industrial area.

He further said that in order to check the quality of cleaning and door-to-door collection of garbage, feedback of citizens and complete monitoring will be done.

He said that payment of bills will be done after reviewing all works and also directed the company to set up a command and control and complaint management system immediately.