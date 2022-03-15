UrduPoint.com

MD SSWMB Directs To Start GTS For Operation Of PCTS In Korangi

Muhammad Irfan Published March 15, 2022 | 08:44 PM

MD SSWMB directs to start GTS for operation of PCTS in Korangi

Managing Director Sindh Solid Waste Management Board Zubair Ahmad Channa while chairing a meeting of the officials concerned directed to start Garbage Transfer Station (GTS) operation for Portable Compactor Transfer (PCTS) in Korangi District as soon as possible

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2022 ) :Managing Director Sindh Solid Waste Management board Zubair Ahmad Channa while chairing a meeting of the officials concerned directed to start Garbage Transfer Station (GTS) operation for Portable Compactor Transfer (PCTS) in Korangi District as soon as possible.

This system is introduced for the first time in Pakistan that has the capacity to compress the waste as well as the capacity to hold more waste than a normal compactor, said a statement on Tuesday.

The MD SSWMB said that Korangi district has accumulated many years of garbage which needs modern resources for complete cleansing.

He also directed the private contractor to prepare a resource plan as soon as possible as per the agreement to address the grievances of the citizens with regard to garbage collection.

He further said that a special plan should be envisaged for garbage collection and creation of awareness in the industrial area.

He further said that in order to check the quality of cleaning and door-to-door collection of garbage, feedback of citizens and complete monitoring will be done.

He said that payment of bills will be done after reviewing all works and also directed the company to set up a command and control and complaint management system immediately.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Company Korangi All Agreement

Recent Stories

Six development schemes approved

Six development schemes approved

10 minutes ago
 ANF recovers over 6 kg heroin; arrests four

ANF recovers over 6 kg heroin; arrests four

10 minutes ago
 86 female envoys represent Turkey across the world ..

86 female envoys represent Turkey across the world: Consulate General

10 minutes ago
 Int'l conference on 'Buddhists heritage in Pakista ..

Int'l conference on 'Buddhists heritage in Pakistan ' concludes

10 minutes ago
 Sindh Agriculture University forms veterinary expe ..

Sindh Agriculture University forms veterinary experts team to deal with Lumpy Sk ..

10 minutes ago
 Day temperatures to rise 7-10 degree celsius: PMD

Day temperatures to rise 7-10 degree celsius: PMD

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>