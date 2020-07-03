MD SSWMB finalizes strategy for Monsoon, Eid-ul-Azha

Managing Director Sindh Solid Waste Management Board (SSWMB), Kashif Gulzar Sheikh on Friday said that the Board has finalized its strategy to cope with the situation and provide relief to masses during expected monsoon and Eid-ul-Azha The MD SSWMB has directed the officials concerned to make necessary arrangements to facilitate the masses during expected monsoon

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2020 ) :Managing Director Sindh Solid Waste Management board (SSWMB), Kashif Gulzar Sheikh on Friday said that the Board has finalized its strategy to cope with the situation and provide relief to masses during expected monsoon and Eid-ul-Azha The MD SSWMB has directed the officials concerned to make necessary arrangements to facilitate the masses during expected monsoon.

Kashif Gulzar issued these directives while chairing a meeting of the Board, said a statement on Friday.

He said that the team of SSWMB will perform timely dewatering in the affected areas during the monsoon while banners will also be displayed to create awareness among the masses.

He said that the strategy is also devised for proper disposal of the offal of sacrificial animals on Eid-ul-azha. The complaint centre will also be operationalised in every zone in Karachi to resolve problems of the people, he added.

The people are advised to lodge their complaints on whatsapp no: 0318-1030851, of the Sindh Solid Waste Management Board.